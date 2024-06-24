Heidenheim get Bayern Munnich talent Wanner on loan

Munich's Paul Wanner takes part in a training session at Saebener Street. Mladen Lackovic/dpa

Bayern Munich talent Paul Wanner will play on loan at Heidenheim next season, both Bundesliga clubs said on Monday.

The 18-year-old midfielder Wanner came through Bayern's academy and made his first team debut in January 2022.

He played on loan last season at second-tier Elversberg, and the move to Heidenheim, who finished eighth in their debut season, is give him a taste of regular top flight football.

"Paul Wanner is continuing to develop, got lots of playing time at Elversberg, scored goals and provided assists, and is ready for the next level," Bayer sporting director Christoph Freund said.

"The goal now is to permanently learn the level of the Bundesliga. He has every opportunity at Heidenheim to take another big step, with the club also playing in Europe in the Conference League."

Heidenheim CEO Holger Sanwald said they are "pleased that Paul has decided in favour of FCH and that this loan has now come about thanks to a solution between Bayern Munich and us."