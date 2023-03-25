This is the hefty price Cardinals reportedly want for DeAndre Hopkins

If the New England Patriots want to trade for DeAndre Hopkins, they might have to give up a Christian McCaffrey-sized package to do so.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday that the Cardinals are seeking a second-round draft pick and more for the five-time Pro Bowl receiver. Of course, that doesn’t include the hefty contract the team trading for him would have to take on in the two years left on the deal.

“I’ve talked to teams who say that Arizona has wanted a second-round pick and more, almost like a Christian McCaffrey package that you saw during the season last year—second, third-round pick, something big,” said Fowler.

McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a second, third and fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, along with a fifth-rounder tacked on for the 2024 NFL draft.

A massive trade of that caliber worked because McCaffrey is only 26 years old. Hopkins is supremely-talented and one of the best receivers in the game, but he also turns 31 in June.

That’s quite the haul for an aging player.

Throw in the clear salary cap dump that Hopkins’ contract will be, and it’s obvious why teams like the Patriots have chosen to steer clear of a trade.

More Patriots News!

Patriots appear to be out of DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, for now Here's what Matt Judon wants from JuJu Smith-Schuster for No.9 jersey ESPN has mixed reactions to Patriots signing JuJu Smith-Schuster

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire