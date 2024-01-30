Heel bent on helping Rutgers: Greg Schiano’s bowl sneakers help fund Rutgers football’s NIL push

Among all the head coaches in Rutgers football history, Greg Schiano is a shoo-in as the program’s best. He will stop at nothing to put his best foot forward for the team.

Terrible puns intended.

Rutgers football fan David Salerno purchased the sneakers via an online auction hosted by the Knights of the Raritan. The Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective auctioned off the sneakers worn by Schiano during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

A 31-24 win over Miami probably helped to fuel interest in the sneakers.

Schiano has publicly credited the NIL push from The Knights of the Raritan for helping with player retention efforts. Rutgers kept the overwhelming core in place from last year’s team that went 7-6 (3-5 Big Ten).

“We’d like to thank coach Schiano and the football staff for putting their best feet forward on this fun project with us,” said Jon Newman of the KTR executive committee. “We have more member incentives planned throughout the year with exclusive experiences so if you haven’t joined Knights of the Raritan yet – it’s not too late.”

The shoes seem to still have on them the field paint from Yankee Stadium. KTR certainly seemed to toe the line on this one.

