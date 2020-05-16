Hee Jeong Lim takes 54-hole lead at KLPGA Championship

The KLPGA women continue to play through the coronavirus pandemic this weekend, even as news broke that the Korea Golf Association is canceling one of the most prestigious events on the men’s side.

Hee Jeong Lim shot an 8-under-par 64 to surge to the top of the leaderboard Saturday at the KLPGA Championship at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju. She moved to 15 under overall, three shots ahead of Hyun Kyung Park (67) and Seon Woo Bae (72).

The Korea Golf Association announced late in the day Friday that it is canceling the Korea Open for the first time in the event’s 62-year history. The Korea Open was scheduled to be played June 25-28 just outside Seoul. The event got its start in 1958 and its champions include Vijay Singh, Y.E. Yang and Rickie Fowler. Rory McIlroy was twice runner-up.

The KGA cited the coronavirus as the reason for the cancelation.

The KLPGA Championship is being played under a number of health protocols, with thermal screening, social distancing and sanitizing measures among the special provisions.

Defending champ Hye Jin Choi shot a 67 Saturday and is tied for seventh, eight shots back. Sei Young Kim, the highest ranked player still in the field at No. 6 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, shot 72 and is tied for 42nd, 13 shots behind.