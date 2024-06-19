'He'd like to move' - David Hancko's tennis star partner reveals preference amid Liverpool links

David Hancko was one of Arne Slot’s favourite players at Feyenoord, winning an Eredivisie title and a KNVB Beker (Dutch cup) under the now-Liverpool coach during his time at De Kuip.

The Slovakia defender, 26, appears set to move on from Rotterdam this summer with not only Liverpool but Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Leicester City also reported to be interested.

Atletico had first-hand experience of Hancko during the Champions League group stages last season with the left-sider scoring against them in a 3-2 victory for the Spaniards.

David Hancko of Feyenoord

'He'd like to move' - David Hancko's tennis star partner reveals preference amid Liverpool linksby Peter Staunton

Jamie Carragher, Sky Sports

How to watch Liverpool's 2024/25 games on Sky Sports and TNTby Stephen Hurrell

Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo offside VAR call RUINS Diogo Jota 'pregnancy announcement' celebrationby Peter Staunton

Last season he played 48 times for Slot’s side, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

The vast majority of his football was played at centre back but Hancko is also capable of filling in at left back where required.

Hancko's attractive versatility

That versatility is sure to appeal to new transfer supremos, Richard Hughes the sporting director and Michael Edwards, FSG’s new CEO of Football, who are seeking a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk and cover for Andy Robertson at left back.

The former Fiorentina defender has got a contract with Feyenoord until 2028 and his price tag has been estimated at around €40 million.

READ MORE: Reds eye 'new Sergio Ramos'

He is currently with Slovakia at Euro 2024, excelling in the opening day win against Belgium.

And now his partner, tennis star Kristýna Pliskova, has spoken about his future admitting it’s likely he leaves Rotterdam this summer after two seasons with the club.

She also revealed HER OWN preference for the next move - either Spain or Italy over Liverpool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristyna Pliskova (@kristynapliskova)

Hancko's partner wants Spain or Italy move

While no Italian teams have been linked with Hancko’s signature this time around, it could suggest that the couple are keen to try the Spanish capital and a link-up with Diego Simeone’s side.

"It will be dealt with this summer,” Kristýna told Czech daily Sport.

“Probably only after the championship, but I'm not such an expert. I don't know if it's up for grabs, but I think he'd like to move on. Actually, we would both be happy. We'll see what will happen in the end.

On a potential move to England, Pliskova said: "I'm not complaining, but there are definitely better places. For me, Spain or Italy."

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire

Levi Colwill signing is TOO GOOD an opportunity for Liverpool to pass upby Sam McGuire