Who is Hector Rodriguez? Cincinnati Reds' outfield prospect is 20, raking at High-A Dayton

Hector Rodriguez just turned 20 in March.

While many minor-league prospects are still trying to cut down on strikeouts at 20 years old, the Dayton Dragons' left-handed hitting outfielder has 79 hits and just 28 strikeouts in 274 plate appearances this season.

Rodriguez leads the High-A Dragons' with a .305 batting average. Over the past 30 days, he's batting .330.

Hector Rodriguez in 2023 with the Daytona Tortugas

Rodriguez ranks 13th among MLB Pipeline's top Reds' prospects. Three of Rodriguez's Dayton teammates - Cam Collier, Sal Stewart and Carlos Jorge - are ranked in the top eight.

What to know about Rodriguez, who is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic:

Rodriguez was acquired by the Reds in a 2022 trade with the New York Mets.

Rodriguez and Jose Acuña came to Cincinnati in a deal that sent outfielder Tyler Naquin and minor-league pitcher Phillip Diehl to the Mets.

In 130 PAs for the Mets after the trade in 2022, Naquin batted .203 with four homers. In 2023, Naquin was hitless in eight at-bats for the Chicago White Sox. He hasn't played in the majors since.

Diehl, a former Moeller High School standout, hasn't appeared in a Major League Baseball game since 2022 with the Reds. He's on the roster of the Lancaster Stormers of the Atlantic League.

Acuna is injured, but pitching for the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts.

Rodriguez batted .293 with an OPS of .857 last season for Low-A Daytona.

Rodriguez gave the Reds no choice but to promote him to Dayton in 2023, while he was still 19. He had 16 home runs, 56 RBIs, 23 doubles, nine triples and 18 stolen bases in 444 PAs for the Tortugas before his promotion.

He singled on the first pitch he saw for Daytona in August 2022. And a week later, he tripled in conseuctive at-bats.

This season, Rodriguez has split time in left field and right field for the Dragons.

Rodriguez has played 232 innings in left field, and 244 innings in right.

He has four assists and just one error.

In Friday's loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps, he was the Dragons' designated hitter.

