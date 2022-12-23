Heckled Patriots fan speaks publicly on viral Raiders game incident

Jordy McElroy
The New England Patriots fan that was relentlessly heckled at a Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium is speaking out publicly for the very first time.

A video of Jerry Edmonds, a longtime Patriots fan, went viral, following the Patriots’ disappointing loss to the Raiders. In the video, a Raiders fan could be seen pointing and yelling in Edmonds’ face in a confrontational manner.

Yet, throughout the entire ordeal, Edmonds remained as cool as a cucumber and avoided retaliation in any form. The video caught the attention of not only the entire sports world, but it was even seen by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“Honestly, I know the world we live in,” said Edmonds, via Babz On The Mic. “I know how it would have looked if I did anything on my end to kind of like retaliate or any type of way try to separate it myself. So I kind of just did what I knew to do and that’s just do my best to ignore it.”

Kraft offered Edmonds a personal invite to the Patriots’ Week 16 matchup at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, including an opportunity to be on the field for the team’s pre-game warmups.

It’s a nice haul and a great ending for what was otherwise an ugly situation.

