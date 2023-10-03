Advertisement

'What the heck is Peacock?' Ohio State fans react to stream-only Purdue game

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State football is heading to Peacock. And fans are not happy.

The Buckeyes announced Monday their Oct. 14 matchup against the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana will be at noon and stream only on Peacock: NBCUniversal's streaming service. It will be the first time an Ohio State football game will be strictly broadcasted on a streaming service and not on broadcast or cable TV.

Peacock became one of several new media rights partners in the seven-year, $7 billion contract the Big Ten agreed to last year.

Here's how Ohio State fans are reacting to the Buckeyes' debut on Peacock.

This fan may have to Google what Peacock is

'Paul Keels it is'

Some Ohio State fans will try and find a way to watch the Purdue game

For Purdue fans, this is nothing new

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OSU fans react to Ohio State vs. Purdue on Peacock