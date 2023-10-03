'What the heck is Peacock?' Ohio State fans react to stream-only Purdue game

Ohio State football is heading to Peacock. And fans are not happy.

🚨 GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT 🌰 🆚 🚂



The Buckeyes will take on the Boilermakers next 📆 Saturday, Oct. 14 at ⏰ Noon on 📺 Peacock.



➕ 🎥 Visit https://t.co/6b3EQEvbr9 for more information on how to watch. pic.twitter.com/bFGSYEdxoi — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) October 2, 2023

The Buckeyes announced Monday their Oct. 14 matchup against the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana will be at noon and stream only on Peacock: NBCUniversal's streaming service. It will be the first time an Ohio State football game will be strictly broadcasted on a streaming service and not on broadcast or cable TV.

Peacock became one of several new media rights partners in the seven-year, $7 billion contract the Big Ten agreed to last year.

Here's how Ohio State fans are reacting to the Buckeyes' debut on Peacock.

This fan may have to Google what Peacock is

What the heck is Peacock? Needs to be available on network TV. — todd spence (@2talltodd) October 2, 2023

'Paul Keels it is'

My radio and Paul Keels it is! 🦻🏻 — CruisinNene (@GlauerNorma) October 2, 2023

Some Ohio State fans will try and find a way to watch the Purdue game

All of us Ohio state fans next Saturday pic.twitter.com/nvzYH7q60j — Plan3tNep2une (@Plan3tNep) October 2, 2023

For Purdue fans, this is nothing new

Peacock is streaming eight #B1G football games per year, as part of the conference's media rights deal with NBCUniversal. When Purdue hosts Ohio State on October 14, the Boilers will already have been in three of those eight Peacock-only games. pic.twitter.com/teyjz8LRpk — Eric Dutkiewicz (@EricDoot) October 3, 2023

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OSU fans react to Ohio State vs. Purdue on Peacock