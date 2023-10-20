'Heck of an opportunity': Nate Tibbetts introduced as Phoenix Mercury head coach

Nate Tibbetts was emotional when formally introduced as the Phoenix Mercury's new head coach on Friday.

Being a head coach and coaching women reminds him of his days as a coach’s kid, when his late father, Fred, spent decades as a highly-regarded women’s and girl’s basketball coach in South Dakota.

“Growing up in girls’ practices and women’s college practices, working girls’ camp since I was seven, my dad was putting me to work,” Tibbetts said. “I just view it as a heck of an opportunity to become a head coach and continue to grow.”

Tibbetts, who most recently was an assistant with the NBA's Orlando Magic, isn’t the first hire the Mercury have made who did not have prior experience coaching the women’s game. The last was Paul Westhead from 2005-2007. Westhead led Diana Taurasi and the Mercury to a title in 2007.

Taurasi publicly showed her support for Tibbetts and sat front row at his press conference Friday.

Tibbetts understands that it will be a challenge learning more about the WNBA and the style of play. He does have plans to implement the style he knows from the NBA, which involves a fast pace, shooting 3s, protecting the rim on defense, and spacing the floor.

He said his dad would be proud seeing him coach at the highest level of women’s basketball.

“It’s because of the way I was brought up and what I’ve seen and been around, this is a great opportunity to coach some of the greatest players who have ever played this game,” Tibbetts said.

“Being in those practices with him over the years and seeing how he treated his players is going to have a huge impact on how I'm going to treat our players here,'' he added. "It’s tough, I do get emotional sometimes when talking about him. He was a guy that I looked up to. I know he’s smiling down.”

Dealing with early controversy

The Mercury have received some criticism for the hire. Tibbetts not only has not had experience as a head coach or coaching the women's game, but but he’ll now be the highest paid coach in WNBA history. The Aces' Becky Hammon currently is the league's highest-paid coach with a salary of more than $1 million per season.

Earlier this month, owner Mat Ishbia was praised for his promise to invest more than $100 million in a state-of-the-art practice facility for the Mercury that would keep the team equal with the Suns.

“Nate’s hiring and Mat’s investment in this position is a reflection of how we intend to conduct business here with the Phoenix Mercury,” said General Manager Nick U’Ren, who was at Friday's press conference. “We want to treat our players like the professionals they are and we want to dive into the infrastructure we put around them. From investing in our head coach to the practice facility we’re building to the amenities we provide and the hotels we stay in, I could go on and on. We hope word spreads and we want to attract talent.”

Word has spread for the Mercury, but it hasn’t been positive as many have wondered whether interim head coach Nikki Blue was considered for the position. Blue has spent the last two seasons in the WNBA as an assistant and as a head coach, but has years of experience with college women’s basketball. She took over midway through the season after Vanessa Nygaard was let go. The Mercury finished the 2023 season with a WNBA-worst 9-31 record, closing out with an 11-game losing streak.

U’Ren said that he doesn’t have anything negative to say about Blue but felt that Tibbetts had something different than other candidates.

“Being an interim is really difficult and I appreciated working with Nikki and I appreciate the work she did in a really difficult situation last year,” U’Ren said. “This ultimately was about what Nate brought and not what Nikki or any other candidate didn’t have. The reasons we’re excited about working with Nate are in terms of player development and analytics and his philosophy of play.”

Tibbetts has avoided the online reaction altogether, but he's still aware of how his hiring could be perceived.

“I don’t really live online. Me speaking to the players and them welcoming the way that they have, that’s just made me not worry about things that they’re not worried about,” Tibbetts said. “I understand, I’m sensitive to the situation. I’m one of three male head coaches in the WNBA. I take responsibility for that. People are questioning it, agree or disagree, I’m going to do the best job I can.”

