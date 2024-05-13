'Heck of a high school career' for East Georgia signee Moretz

May 12—TIFTON — Tift County head baseball coach Greg Williams can still remember the first time he saw Brady Moretz play.

Moretz was playing in a junior varsity game and Williams was head coach at neighboring Cook High.

Though Williams' primary purpose was to evaluate Cook players that day, he could not help but take notice.

"As I'm watching," he said, "I see this shortstop from Tift County. I'm like 'Wow.' Really caught my attention." Moretz was the best player on the field that day, said Williams.

Wednesday, May 8, Moretz officially signed to play baseball with East Georgia State in Swainsboro.

"I'm definitely proud to call you one of mine and blessed to be part of this journey with you the last three years," Williams said.

Moretz is the quiet type. "He doesn't brag on himself much," said Williams, "so I'm going to do all the bragging for him."

Tift won a region championship in baseball this year for the first time since 2015 and advanced to the elite eight in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1983 and 1984.

Moretz's part saw him lead the team with 39 hits, 22 steals, a .355 batting average, with an on-base percentage of .463. Williams said he hit six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 runs batted in.

He had only a handful of at-bats as a freshman. After Williams came in his sophomore season, Moretz recorded 92 hits, a .310 average, 17 doubles, two triples, five homers, 64 RBIs and a 44 stolen bases.

"That's a heck of a high school career," Williams said. The numbers do not include Moretz's stellar infield defense and a few innings on the mound.

Williams described Moretz as "the ultimate teammate" and a leader.

Moretz thanked everyone in attendance for supporting him, his parents, teachers, teammates and coaches.

"None of this would have been possible without any of you," he said.