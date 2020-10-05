Who the heck is Eagles hero Travis Fulgham? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

OK, be honest.

You had no idea who scored the touchdown.

“No. 13? I know it’s not Josh Huff. It can't be Damaris Johnson. Did they bring back Nelly???”

Travis Fulgham, released by the Lions, released by the Packers, promoted from the practice squad one day earlier, zero career catches before Sunday, is the Eagles' latest unlikely hero.

Fulgham made a spectacular Eagles debut in the 25-20 win over the 49ers with a 42-yard 4th-quarter go-ahead touchdown catch down the left sideline from Carson Wentz.

It was the longest 4th-quarter go-ahead TD catch by an Eagle in 13 years, since a 57-yarder from Donovan McNabb to Brian Westbrook against Washington in 2007.

“You can ask anybody on the team — I would brag on him on the sideline because once he got to during camp, I literally have never seen him drop a ball,” Jalen Mills said. “And I would walk up and down the sideline every time he would catch a ball and I would say, ‘I’ve never seen this dude drop a ball in practice.’ I knew once he gets his opportunity he’s going to make the most of it, and today was his day. Sunday Night Football. There’s no bigger stage.”

With the Eagles’ wide receiver corps decimated by injuries, the Eagles went into their must-win with the 49ers with four wide receivers. Three former practice squad members and a rookie 5th-round pick.

They had played a combined 23 career games before Sunday, but they combined for a respectable 8-for-117 yards.

Fulgham recorded his first career catch in the second quarter, a 15-yarder.

“It was a big moment for me,” he said. “First catch. I think it just gave Carson the trust to come back to me a second time and give me a chance to score that touchdown.”

With six minutes left at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, the winless Eagles trailed 18-14 and had a 2nd-and-18 on the 49ers’ 42.

Let’s go to the new guy.

“The go ball to Travis, obviously a limited amount of time on task working with Travis, but that’s something he can do and do well, and he tracks the ball well,” Wentz said. “We broke the huddle and I told him, ‘Be ready,’ and we made a play. Pretty impressive how he not only caught the ball but also got in the end zone.”

The Lions cut Fulgham on Aug. 9, and the Packers claimed him and then released him on Aug. 19. The Eagles claimed him on Aug. 20, then cut him before adding him to the practice squad a month ago.

His TD catch was the longest by any Eagle since DeSean Jackson’s 51- and 53-yarders in Washington last year on opening day – 21 games ago.

“It’s definitely been a long year for me, long offseason, but I came here to Philly and they gave me an opportunity,” said Fulgham, the Lions’ 6th-round pick last year. “Working with Carson has been great.”

Fulgham said he and Wentz got one rep of the go-ahead play during the week in practice.

“We hit on it,” he said. “It was a perfect throw then and in the game he doubled back on that and he gave me a perfect throw again and made it easy for me.”

Fulgham played in three games for the Lions last year but didn’t catch a pass.

He caught one Sunday that helped the Eagles get their first win of the year and move them into first place in the NFC East.

“Just did what I do every day in practice, and we just executed,” he said. “It was right in the bread basket and I was able to get the touchdown. For me, that’s a regular play. The ball’s in the air. See ball, go get it.”

Sounds simple. But around here lately? It almost seemed like a miracle.