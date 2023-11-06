Heavyweight boxer Jared Anderson arrested in Ohio on OVI, gun charges

Jared “Big Baby” Anderson holds a 16-0 record with 15 KOs, and has won three times already this year

Boxer Jared Anderson was arrested Monday morning in Oregon, Ohio, for allegedly driving a vehicle under the influence and for improperly handling firearms in a vehicle while knowingly under the influence, according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

Anderson's arrest came Monday after he was reportedly pulled over for speeding, according to WTOL. Officers reportedly said they could smell both marijuana and alcohol coming from the vehicle. They also allegedly observed an open container of tequila in the car, and later found a firearm in the locked glove box of the car.

Anderson was then arrested and charged with OVI and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. He was released on bond, and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is a heavyweight title contender and holds a perfect 16-0 record with 15 KOs. Most recently, he beat Andriy Rudenko with a fifth-round TKO in August. That marked his third win this year. He also beat Charles Martin in July and George Arias with a third-round TKO in April.

Anderson, who goes by the nickname “Big Baby” and fights out of Houston, does not currently have a bout scheduled. His promoter, Top Rank, declined to comment about Anderson’s arrest to ESPN.