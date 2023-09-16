Heavy Wind Blows at Chatham Lighthouse as Hurricane Lee Tracks US East Coast

Hurricane Lee’s approach brought heavy winds and high waves to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Friday, September 15, ahead of the Category 1 storm’s impact later in the weekend.

This footage filmed by Darren Stocker shows heavy winds and rough seas in Chatham at 5 pm on Friday.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday night that Hurricane Lee was beginning to impact the northeast and Atlantic Canada “with tropical storm conditions,” bringing a risk of coastal flooding, downed trees, and potential power outages.

Hurricane Lee was about 215 miles east of Nantucket as of 2 am AST on Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, the NHC said.

The National Weather Service in Boston said winds were expected to increase through 6 am local time on Saturday as Lee makes its closest pass to southeastern Massachusetts.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for all of Cape Cod and the Islands, and Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healy has declared a state of emergency. Credit: Darren Stocker via Storyful