Heavy turnout from Indiana fans makes for 'electric' atmosphere at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK — Indiana basketball fans at Madison Square Garden were so amped up they couldn't make it through the National Anthem without cheering for the Hoosiers.

Connecticut fans tried to respond with some howling (literally) of their own, but were drowned out by the heavy contingent of IU fans.

The Huskies fans did get to let loose down the stretch as their team closed out a 77-57 win over Indiana.

"The crowd was awesome, obviously UConn always shows up here, but Indiana had a hell of a showing," UConn coach Dan Hurley said, during his opening post game remarks. "Looking at the crowd before the game, there was a lot of Indiana in New York here."

Connecticut has a long history at the venue that's only 40 miles from the university's campus. This was the first of at least five games this season for the Huskies at MSG and Saturday's game was the 129th time (69-60) they've played in the arena.

Hurley said he felt "some electricity in the building" with the crowd being so evenly split. The Empire Classic didn't announce attendance figures for the game.

The Hoosiers led the Big Ten Conference in attendance last season for the first time since 2013-14 and was eighth in the country with 273,721 fans in 17 homes games.

Indiana guard Trey Galloway said the team fed off the energy from the crowd as it tried to keep the game close against the defending national champions and No. 5 ranked team in the country.

"They were great," Galloway said. "We are really appreciative of them coming to support, upset we couldn't get it done today. Continue to stay with us the whole season, we are going to be better."

