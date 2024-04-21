UPDATE: Rain suspends play at Hilton Head’s RBC Heritage. Here’s when play will resume

Update: The PGA Tour announced at 5:41 p.m. that play will not resume at 6 p.m., as it previously stated. Rather, the PGA Tour will make its next announcement regarding the resumption of play at 6 p.m. As of 5:42 p.m. rain continues at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Heavy rains have suspended play at the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head Island.

Players continued to play after rains fell beginning at 4 p.m. but when they intensified the PGA Tour announced the suspension of play at 4:28 p.m.

At the time of the stoppage, Scottie Scheffler was leading the pack at 19 under par, a four-stroke lead over six players: Wyndham Clark, Chris Kirk, J.T. Poston, Patrick Rodgers, Sahith Theegala and Colin Morikawa.

Spectators watch play on no. 16 before heavy rains and thunderstorms caused a rain delay during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links on Sunday, April 21, 2024 in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

Every effort will be made to resume play Sunday evening, the PGA Tour said, even if it is for a few holes. But a decision will depend on the weather and how saturated the golf course becomes. As of 5 p.m., heavy rains were continuing.

PGA Tour meteorologist Stewart Williams said previously that the chance of rain was 70-80% including the possibility of thunderstorms from 3-6 p.m.