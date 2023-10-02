Heavy Rain and King Tides Bring Flash Flooding to South Florida

King tides inundated West Palm Beach in Florida on October 1, after heavy rain led to flash flooding in parts of the state.

Footage filmed by Sheryl Kahn shows cars driving through floodwaters on Sunday.

“Be careful driving during a King Tide!!” she wrote on X.

The National Weather Service said a flood watch would be in place for the south east coast until the early evening. Credit: Sheryl Kahn via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]