Heavy rain impacts huge disc golf tournament in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Large amounts of rain have impacted some of the courses for the Professional Disc Golf Association’s (PGDA) Master’s Worlds tournament set to begin June 11.

The significant amount of rain in the area has caused flooding on two of the seven courses that will be in play for the tournament.

The Eagle Disc Golf Course in Olpe, and the Peter Pan course in Emporia, had to have alterations made to them because parts of the courses were flooded.

KSNT 27 News spoke to a member of the PGDA to explain what alterations were made to the courses.

“Several holes throughout the course do have alterations,” Adam Clairmont a PGDA Marshall said. “We’ve brought in some temporary tee pads. We’ve brought in some temporary baskets and placed them around so that we can maintain play here throughout the entire tournament.”

The tournament begins June 11 and will continue through June 15.

