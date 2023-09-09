Heavy Rain Falls in Northern New Jersey Amid Severe Thunderstorms

Heavy rain fell in Northern New Jersey, on Saturday, September 9, as severe thunderstorms affected the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia. Quarter-sized hail, winds of up to 65 mph, and frequent lightning were all possible, the NWS said.

This footage is by Jose Briceno who said it shows thunderstorms in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Credit: Jose Briceno via Storyful