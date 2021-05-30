Heavy rain postpones Miami Marlins-Boston Red Sox series finale at Fenway Park

Jordan McPherson
·2 min read

The Miami Marlinsseries finale with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday has been postponed as heavy rain falls at the ballpark.

No makeup date has been announced yet. This weekend is the only time the Marlins and Red Sox are scheduled to face each other this season although the teams do share mutual off days — the first of which is June 7, the day after the Marlins finish this three-city road trip.

Front office members from both the Marlins and Red Sox met on the field at about 1:15 p.m. to discuss field conditions, a half hour after the delay was originally announced. The came was called off about 15 minutes later.

The tarp was placed on the infield after Saturday’s 3-1 Red Sox win because of expected inclement weather in the Boston area throughout the day Sunday.

This is the second time weather has impacted a game in this three-game series. The opener on Friday was called in the middle of the sixth inning after field conditions became impossible to continue. Boston won that game, 5-2.

Teams were in a holding pattern Sunday until the delay was announced at about 12:45 p.m. The Marlins had a group of players getting loose near and in their bullpen in right field around 11:30 a.m. before the rain and wind picked up from a drizzle into a downpour. About 10 minutes later, the bullpen area was cleared out, with pitchers carrying their bags across the outfield and into the dugout.

Almost simultaneously, the gates to Fenway Park opened and fans began trickling into the ballpark.

A few Red Sox pitchers were getting loose at noon as well before retreating to the clubhouse.

No one came back out. No game was played.

This story will be updated.

