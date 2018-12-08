How Heavy is the Heisman Trophy?

It's that time of year again. One lucky college football player will join the elite list of men who have won the Heisman Trophy.

Finalists Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa and Dwayne Haskins will gather at the presentation ceremony in Times Square's New York Marriott Marquis to see who is named the winner. The ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Heisman Trophy has a unique design and carrying it around is certainly not for the faint of heart. The bronze trophy weighs 45 pounds and stands 13 inches tall.

Here's a few quick facts on the Heisman Trophy:

• Size: The trophy is 14 inches long, 13 inches tall and six inches wide.

• Sculptor Frank Eliscu designed the trophy and used NYU football player Ed Smith as his main model.

• The Downton Athletic Club's Trophy Committee wanted the award to look like "a muscular footballer driving for yardage."

• The Heisman Memorial Trophy is named after the legendary coach John W. Heisman.

• The first trophy, named the Downtown Athletic Club Award, was handed out in 1935 to Chicago's Jay Berwanger.

• Officers of the New York club voted to rename the award in honor of Heisman after his death in 1936.

• Schools with most wins: Notre Dame has seven Heisman Trophy winners. Ohio State has six Heisman Trophy winners but seven wins overall. Running back Archie Griffin won it back-to-back in 1984 and 1985.