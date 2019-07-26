Heavy hailstorm and landslides cause Tour de France stage 19 to be controversially cancelled mid-race

Egan Bernal took the yellow jersey of the Tour de France in bizarre circumstances as a hailstorm and landslides forced stage 19 to be stopped before the final climb into Tignes.

Heavy hail began to fall in the Val d'Isere shortly before 3.30pm, and 15 minutes later race organisers made the call to cancel the stage.

Parts of the course quickly became flooded with ice and water, which turned to slush, and one video posted to Twitter shows a small landslide tumbling down the mountain onto the road.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Another shows a yellow digger clearing away deep swathes of brown slush from the course.

Commissaires ruled that times would be taken at the top of the Col de l'Iseran - which gave Bernal both the stage victory and the yellow jersey as he had attacked on the penultimate climb of the 126.5km stage from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

Story continues

More drama.. reporter is Dag Otto Lauritzen pic.twitter.com/IoOC4rpwIL — Trond Iversen (@trondiversen) July 26, 2019

Bernal crested the final climb alone after the group of favourites had put in a series of attacks in a successful bid to distance Julian Alaphilippe.

Alaphilippe would have looked to make up time on Bernal during the long descent, and looked frustrated after the stage was called off.

While many on social media praised organisers for cancelling the stage, Sir Bradley Wiggins said he would have made the riders continue.

"I would’ve sent them through it, why not," he said. "Why can’t they restart the race just a bit afterwards? You have to feel for the riders because they are coming off that descent in just Lycra, they had no jackets from the cars. It’s a tough one."