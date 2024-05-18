Heavy fog delays restart of PGA Championship

Heavy fog has delayed the restart of play on Saturday at the PGA Championship (Patrick Smith)

Heavy fog has delayed Saturday's restart of the second round of the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla and changed how players will be grouped for round three.

The final 17 players still on the course Friday when darkness halted play, must complete their last holes before the cut can be made and groups can be determined for round three.

The lowest score among those still on the course belongs to South African Dean Burmester on 6-under, six off the pace, with two holes remaining.

Players were set to start in pairs from the first tee in round three but now will be sent off from the first and 10th tees in groups of three to try and ensure the round is completed before sunset.

Reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, seeking his first major victory, leads the field on 12-under par 136 after 36 holes with fellow American Collin Morikawa, a two-time major winner, one stroke behind and countryman Sahith Theegala two back.

Scottie Scheffler, who fired a five-under par 66 on Friday after being arrested in the early morning, shares fourth on 133 with fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Mark Hubbard and Belgium's Thomas Detry.

