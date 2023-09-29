Heavy Downpours Soak Bothell, Washington

Heavy downpours soaked Bothell, Washington, on September 28, amid a thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service (NSW).

Footage posted to X by Bryce Stowe shows grey skies and rain coming down on homes on Thursday.

“The skies just opened up here in NE Bothell,” he said.

The NWS said strong showers would continue into the afternoon and evening before weakening on Thursday, and the wet weather would continue into Friday . Credit: Bryce Stowe via Storyful