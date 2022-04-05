Heavily-pursued in-state offensive lineman likes what he sees at Florida

Florida football continues to hit the recruiting trail hard, with the program hosting multitudes of prep prospects as the spring season wears on. One of the latest targets for Billy Napier and his staff is three-star offensive tackle Bryce Lovett out of Rockledge, Florida, who has been frequenting campus the past few weeks.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 325-pound lineman has made visits to Gainesville over the past three consecutive weekends, with his most recent stop a bit more eye-opening than those before, according to Gators Online.

“I hadn’t seen the meetings yet, so I got there at 8:30,” Lovett offered. “I sat in meetings, saw all of that, and then went and watched practice again. Some of my teammates came with me, so we looked around the facility, took pictures and were just chilling.

“It was good though. I got to see how they talk and how they do their meetings, so it was good. I like how they do it.”

While On3 has him listed as an interior defensive lineman, Lovett expects to get more reps on the outside at tackle. 247Sports and Rivals both have him listed as an offensive tackle in their respective scouting reports as well.

Speaking of 247Sports, recruiting reporter Blake Alderman submitted his crystal ball prediction for Lovett back in late March, with the Gators leading the way for the big lineman’s services.

The in-state athlete is considered the No. 653 overall prospect and the 57th-best player at offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports composite, while ranking No. 727 overall and 66th among all interior offensive linemen according to On3.

