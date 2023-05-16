Heavily discounted road and gravel bikes appear in online auction

best bikes under £1000

Twenty cut-price road and gravel bikes are currently available online as part of an ongoing series of auctions of Moore Large stock.

In March, it was announced that around 35,000 bikes would be sold off, following the administration of the long-standing British cycling distributor.

The initial lots included e-bikes, BMXs and standard hybrid bikes, with some products listed at an 80% discount on their recommended retail price (RRP). Now, interested parties can browse road and gravel bikes, also at heavily reduced prices.

Listed on the John Pye Auctions website are ten Monyash 2 road bikes (pictured) by Peak District-based manufacturer Forme. The bikes, which retail at £1,000, come with Shimano’s eight-speed Claris drivetrain and a carbon front fork. With current bids around the £150 mark, there are potential savings of over 80%.

There are also ten Forme Monsal 2 gravel bikes up for auction on the site, all in a size 53cm frame. The alloy bikes are fitted with 1x 10-speed Microshift wide-ratio drivetrains and WTB Tyres. Again, these lots are heavily discounted, with bidding for the £1,000-valued model currently under £350.

The auctions for the Forme bikes close at 7pm (BST) on Wednesday 17 May, and can be viewed in person at John Pye’s saleroom in Port Talbot, Wales. An array of other bikes are also listed - mostly branded Forme, Barracuda and Flite - with the highest bids on some children’s hybrid bikes reaching as little as £4.

Interested parties can bid on the lots online, but buyers should note that there are additional costs, including a 25% premium to pay, as well as 20% VAT. Delivery bears an extra £35 charge; however, successful bidders can collect the bikes for free from Port Talbot.

Bike parts and cycling accessories are also available, including clothing, helmets and trailers, and come with a smaller delivery fee of £5.

When the first lots of Moore Large stock went live in March, Charles Loake, joint head of John Pye Business & Property, said: “Since Covid, cycling as a hobby has increased exponentially, so this an opportunity for enthusiasts to potentially secure some big name bikes and accessories at a great price.

“We have the systems and knowledge in place to ensure we can sell the Moore Large & Co. stock with the highest level of efficiency and return for its creditors.”