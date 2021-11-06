Heaven bless those Hogs: Arkansas gets miracle last-seconds win over Mississippi State

A game that was always going to be close was, well, close.

Arkansas and Mississippi State, with identical 5-3 records this season and 8-10 records over the last two years, played expectedly tight on Saturday inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

But no one thought it would be like that.

The Razorbacks (6-3, 2-3 in SEC) became bowl-eligible and ensured themselves of a .500 or better record for the first time since 2016 with a 31-28 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Dominique Johnson’s four-yard score with 21 seconds left was the game-winner. Mississippi State had a chance to tie the game after getting to the Arkansas 25 with two seconds left, but the second-string kicker, Nolan McCord, missed the try wide and Arkansas players rushed the field in celebration.

McCord was only on because the starter, Brandon Ruiz, had missed two before that, including one from 22 yards.

Johnson’s touchdown came at the end of a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took just 2:01. Arkansas appeared to have lost the game two plays before when KJ Jefferson’s fourth-down pass to Treylon Burks fell to the turf, but Mississippi State was flagged for holding, giving the Razorbacks resuscitation.

The Bulldogs had taken the lead on the series before, with 2:22 left when Jo’quavious Marks hauled in a 15-yard score from quarterback Will Rogers. Rogers threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in the game. Mississippi State entered the game averaging 371 yards through the air.

Arkansas’ win snapped a three-game losing streak and provides positive vibes heading into LSU next week. The Hogs have won in Baton Rouge just three times since joining the SEC.