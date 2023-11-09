Heat's Tyler Herro to miss at least 2 weeks after exiting game with ankle sprain

Tyler Herro will now be out until at least Thanksgiving with a Grade 2 ankle sprain.

The Miami Heat will be without Tyler Herro for at least two weeks.

Herro exited Wednesday's 108-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies early due to a right ankle sprain. The injury occurred late in the first quarter at FedExForum when Herro drove into the paint and had his right foot land on the foot of Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

Herro immediately fell to the court and was in clear pain. After writhing around for a few seconds, he got up and hopped on one foot to the Heat's locker room.

Tyler Herro lands on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot and hops back to the locker room with an apparent right ankle injury... pic.twitter.com/VftjDTGzwN — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 9, 2023

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the game that X-rays came back clean on Herro's ankle, but he will go an MRI on Thursday for a closer look on what he called "a sprained ankle." Meanwhile, Herro said "obviously it's probably a couple of weeks."

“It was something I felt right when it happened,” Herro said, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “I felt it and I kind of knew mentally. I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle. I’m like, ‘Yeah, that will be it.’ I actually told the bench, ‘I’m done. I can’t keep going.’ It’s unfortunate, but I’m just going to continue to work hard. I’ve been through this injury stuff before and I’m just going to keep working.”

The team then confirmed that timeline on Thursday. Herro was diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. He will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days, and then be evaluated again in two weeks — which means he will be out until at least Thanksgiving.

Tyler Herro will miss at least two weeks for the Heat with an ankle sprain. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs via Getty Images)

The injury interrupts a strong start for Herro, who was a popular target of trade speculation last offseason but remained in Miami for a fifth season. Only 23 years old, the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year entered Wednesday averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and five assists while shooting 41% from 3-point range in 37.7 minutes per game so far this season.

All of those numbers are on pace for career highs.

The Heat are now 4-4 on the season after Wednesday's win, which marked their third straight. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks next on Saturday. If Herro is out for just two weeks, he could return on Nov. 24 for their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden — which would mean he'd miss just seven games.