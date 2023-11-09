Heat's Tyler Herro expects to miss 'a couple weeks' after exiting game with ankle sprain

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro exited Wednesday's 108-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain. The team later announced he would not return.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter when Herro drove into the paint and had his right foot land on the foot of Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

Herro immediately fell to the court and was in clear pain. After writhing around for a few seconds, he got up and hopped on one foot to the Heat's locker room.

Tyler Herro lands on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot and hops back to the locker room with an apparent right ankle injury... pic.twitter.com/VftjDTGzwN — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 9, 2023

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the game that X-rays came back clean on Herro's ankle, but he will go an MRI on Thursday for a closer look on what he called "a sprained ankle." Meanwhile, Herro said "obviously it's probably a couple of weeks."

“It was something I felt right when it happened,” Herro said, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “I felt it and I kind of knew mentally. I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle. I’m like, ‘Yeah, that will be it.’ I actually told the bench, ‘I’m done. I can’t keep going.’ It’s unfortunate, but I’m just going to continue to work hard. I’ve been through this injury stuff before and I’m just going to keep working.”

The Heat are holding their breath on Tyler Herro. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs via Getty Images)

The injury interrupts a strong start for Herro, who was a popular target of trade speculation last offseason but remained in Miami for a fifth season. Only 23 years old, the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year entered Wednesday averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and five assists while shooting 41% from 3-point range in 37.7 minutes per game so far this season.

All of those numbers are on pace for career highs.