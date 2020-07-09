Heat's Meyers Leonard offers tour of NBA life at Disney hotel: Food OK, bed average, Wi-Fi shaky

He hasn’t posted yet on TripAdvisor.

But Meyers Leonard certainly will have ample free time amid the Miami Heat’s quarantine life at Disney World.

Required to remain in his room until recording two negative coronavirus tests after Wednesday’s arrival, Leonard took to Instagram Live to offer an initial review of his home away from home for the foreseeable future, the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Resort.

“Welcome,” he said on his selfie video, “to bubble life.”

Initial complaint?

“I still got to figure out what I’m going to do about internet,” he said, having arrived well stocked with technology to pursue his gaming passion. “Apparently the Wi-Fi is trash. I’m about to bash my head against the wall, because my PC setup isn’t working.”

And, no, he said, no hardwire available.

“I couldn’t plug anything in,” he said. “I was about to lose my mind.”

Other issues? “Bed’s pretty average … . I think I’ll be all right. I think it’s like a king, so I can lay diagonally.”

Leonard is officially listed at 7 feet, 260 pounds.

As for his outside perspective for these coming weeks? Hardly overwhelming.

“Wow,” he said, glancing next to his window, “sweet view … parking lot.”

But, as has been his outlook since the NBA shut down March 11 due to the new coronavirus pandemic and then announced this plan to return later this month in a “bubble” type of setting at the Wide World of Sports Complex, he offered ample perspective.

“It’s not bad,” he said during a Q&A session in his Instagram. “Listen, the truth of it is we really make good money playing basketball, and I’m here to win. So I can deal with it.”

As for the initial complaint of players who previously arrived to the NBA’s Disney campus, he said, “The food wasn’t as bad as everybody made it out to be.”

He praised the steak and sweet potatoes initially delivered to his room, “and I’m a picky eater.”

He then took advantage of room service.

His initial order:

— Lobster bisque, with a culinary review of, “absolutely phenomenal.”

— Hamburger, adding the request of, “Can I have it medium please? No tomato, but I want ketchup with it.”

— Chicken strips, “That honey-mustard sauce sounds phenomenal.” (Alas, it did not, he said, arrive with the order, but nonetheless praised the quality of the chicken, “I should not be eating it, but I’m starving … . They’re frickin’ good.”)

— French fries, “pretty darn good.”

— And four Coors Lights, which he opted against consuming while streaming, “That’s probably not a good look.”

There also was an attempt to order fettuccine alfredo.

The Heat will remain at Disney through at least the end of August, having already clinched a playoff berth with their 41-24 record prior to the shutdown. Before the mid-August start of the postseason, there will be three exhibitions and eight “seeding” games to close the regular season.

The Heat are scheduled to resume full-team practices Friday for the first time since the league’s shutdown, provided players return the two required negative COVID-19 tests in advance.

For now?

“I’m straight chilling by myself,” Leonard said. “I’m in the room for two straight days.

“It’s the weirdest layoff for everybody.”

Upon arrival, Leonard showed off what he termed an NBA “gift bag,” which, among other items, included an oxygen meter for testing, protective masks, a portable speaker, a Bluetooth keyboard, an Amazon Fire TV stick, NBA blanket and other items.

All well and good, Leonard said. But, still, after displaying his extensive gaming and computer setup, one overriding initial concern.

“Some of our guys are having internet issues, too,” he said of teammates. “They texted me.”

Otherwise, trying to make the best of a most unusual setting.

“I’m chilling, dude, hanging out in Orlando,” he said, “trying not to go crazy.”

After going more than an hour on his stream, the loquacious 28-year-old said the experience is all about perspective.

“I don’t understand the mindset of being entitled,” he said. “I’m here to grind; I’m here to win games. And whatever I’m asked, I’m going to do. It’s not like some prison camp to me. I’m here to do a job. I’m good with it. But that’s how I’ve built myself as an NBA player, to work through the good, work through the bad.”

