Heat's Meyers Leonard heard uttering anti-Semitic slur during 'Call of Duty' stream

Meyers Leonard was heard uttering an anti-Semitic slur during a video game stream. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Miami Heat acknowledged on Tuesday that they're aware of video showing backup center Meyers Leonard uttering an anti-Semitic slur while streaming a video game session.

The video surfaced Tuesday afternoon, showing Leonard talking while engaged in first-person shooter "Call of Duty." Leonard says the slur while talking with another player.

Warning: The video below contains graphic language and a racial slur.

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

"F***ing cowards," Leonard says. "Don't f***ing snipe at me you k*** bitch."

Later in the session, Leonard takes a break to take a phone call before abruptly ending his session.

"Yo, my wife needs me," Leonard says. "She just called me. I gotta roll brother."

It's not clear if Leonard quit after he was informed that his slur gained traction on social media.

Heat, NBA aware of Leonard's slur

A team spokesman told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the Heat are aware of the video and are reviewing it. The Heat have yet to release a statement. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league is also reviewing the video in a statement.

"We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information," Bass said, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. "The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.”

Leonard, a ninth-year NBA veteran is playing his second season in Miami after seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. After starting 49 games last season, Leonard has been hampered by a shoulder injury this season and played in just three games. He had season-ending surgery on his shoulder in February.

Leonard made headlines for anthem stance in NBA bubble

Leonard made headlines in the NBA bubble last season when he stood during the national anthem as his Heat teammates knelt to protest social injustice and police brutality. Leonard did so with the support of his teammates while wearing a T-shirt reading "Black Lives Matter."

He cited his ties to the military for his decision to stand and said that he didn't consider the act of kneeling in protest disrespectful. Leonard's brother Bailey Leonard served two tours in Afghanistan.

Leonard is in the first yer of a two-year contract in Miami. The Heat hold an option on next season, which would pay Leonard $10.1 million.

