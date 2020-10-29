Heat's Meyers Leonard cites playing time and 'an important role' as keys to free-agency decision

Meyers Leonard loaded up the RV Friday, wife Elle and Siberian husky Koko alongside, unsure of whether Miami was in his rearview mirror for a matter of weeks or as a permanent change of address.

About to hit free agency, the 28-year-old center said he is unsure whether his Miami Heat career will be limited to 2019-20’s run to the NBA Finals or accommodations can be made for a return.

He did, however, offer clarity about what will matter most when it comes to establishing his NBA address for the 2020-21 season.

“What I do know is I truly love winning and I really loved being part of this quote, unquote Heat culture, I really did,” he said during a promotional interview on behalf of Coors Brewing, which is sponsoring his cross-country trip in the company’s Coors Light Chillstream.

Leonard earned $11.3 million this past season, on the conclusion of a four-year contract signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2016 offseason. A return to the Heat not only could require a pay cut, but also acceptance of a one-year deal, with the Heat potentially seeking to maximize 2021 salary-cap space.

“Now, it’s not even about the money or the one year for me,” the 7-foot 3-point shooter said. “I know going into free agency, what I want is to compete in the playoffs and to compete for a championship, and I want to have a significant impact.

“Whether it’s starting or coming off the bench, I’m thinking 20 to 25 minutes. I feel that I’ve shown people, no question about it, that I can be impactful on both sides of the ball every single night, and that I certainly do bring value.”

Leonard’s minutes evaporated in the playoffs, when coach Erik Spoelstra moved to a smaller starting lineup, with undersized Jae Crowder starting at power forward alongside center Bam Adebayo. Should the Heat continue with such an approach in 2020-21, it could limit minutes for an additional big man in the Heat power rotation. There also is that factor of Kelly Olynyk, a similar outside-shooting big man, opting into his $13.2 million Heat player option for 2020-21.

“So that’s what matters more to me, is having an important role, night in and night out, on a team that wants to compete for a championship,” Leonard said. “And that’s obviously what the Heat are all about.

“Character and loyalty and discipline, that all matters to me. And that’s why I think it was, also, so easy for me to fit in here.”

Of recent social-media posts that have included a farewell to South Florida, Leonard said they were offered as a means of chronicling the moment.

“My rental agreement is up and I’m going to train in L.A. for the offseason, as I always do,” he said. “That doesn’t mean, ‘Nope, never coming back to the Miami Heat.’ I don’t know. Free agency, obviously, will have something to do with that.”

Leonard had spent the season living in the Miami Beach home of former Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who was traded to Portland in July 2019 in exchange for Leonard.

“All this is,” Leonard said, “is my wife and I and Koko going to cross the country, doing it safe, being away from all this madness with COVID, enjoying ourselves, seeing family on the way in Illinois, stopping at Golden, Colorado, to see Coors headquarters, and just enjoying ourselves, and getting to L.A. to continue my offseason training, which is incredibly important.

“I really loved it here in Miami. I truly did. I came here not knowing any idea what to expect, other than I knew that I could impact the game every night when I knew what my role was going to be. And all of a sudden, I started every game, almost, that I played in, and had a significant role. And that’s what I loved, was winning, and having a role where people cared.”

