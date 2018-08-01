Heat's on Mercury as they visit Aces

Phoenix All-Stars DeWanna Bonner, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, and Las Vegas All-Stars Kayla McBride and rookie A'ja Wilson have seen a lot of each other this season.

Heck, they've seen plenty of each other in the past two weeks.

On July 19, the Mercury and Aces faced off in Phoenix with the Aces coming away with an 85-82 victory.

Then they all were members of Team Elena Delle Donne in Saturday's All-Star Game. But now it's back to the nitty-gritty of the regular season and for one, Wilson can't wait.

"It's time to get back to work and do the best that we can to make a playoff push," she said.

And as the WNBA gears up for a final push toward the postseason, the teams meet Wednesday in a crucial game at Mandalay Bay Events Center on the Las Vegas Strip.

Crucial because the two are headed in opposite directions.

The Mercury and Aces will be playing each other for the fourth time this season. The Mercury have won two of three, but have cooled off considerably since they last beat the Aces.

After a sizzling start and a 14-5 record, the Mercury (15-12) have slumped since losing power forward Sancho Lyttle to a season-ending knee injury June 30.

Phoenix's troubles continued Tuesday night when first-place Seattle handed Phoenix its fourth straight home loss 102-90.

Griner scored 25 and Taurasi added 20 points. Seattle shredded the Phoenix defense, connecting on 54.1 percent of their field-goal attempts, including 11-of-22 from beyond the arc.

The Mercury are in the midst of a brutal four-game, eight-day stretch that began Tuesday. After Wednesday's game, they play the Los Angeles Sparks on the road on Sunday before heading home to play Washington on Tuesday.

And despite the prolonged skid, Taurasi is certain the Mercury can turn things around and get back on track.

"By this time of the season, we should have everything figured out," Taurasi told the Arizona Republic. "Now it's about application. You want to come and put it to work because what things work, what don't work, how to approach things. And we know when we don't come with the right approach, what's most likely to happen. Nothing is going to be a surprise anymore."

Wilson most definitely is not surprising anyone anymore.

"She plays and acts like she's been in the league for 10 years," Taurasi said. "She acts like a veteran, plays like a veteran, and she's going to have just an amazing career in this league and all over the world."

Las Vegas (12-13) opens its post-All-Star break having won seven of its past nine games, including the three-point win over the Mercury on July 19.

After starting 1-7, the Aces have shown dramatic improvement. And now with a few days off and the Mercury coming to Las Vegas on the back end of a back-to-back, the Aces have a chance to gain some ground in their hunt for a playoff spot.

After two days of practice, assistant Aces coach Kelly Raimon said the team looked hungry and ready to play.

"We came out with a lot of energy (Monday and Tuesday). Everybody's working hard to get their legs back and to get ready for the games we have coming up," Raimon said.

The Aces hope their youth, energy and extra rest give them an advantage over the Mercury.

We plan to get out and run on them," Raimon said. "Both teams know each other pretty well by now. Whichever team comes more prepared and ready to play will probably win."

McBride has come ready to play in the previous three games against the Mercury. She's showed why she's an All-Star having scored 63 points in those games.

Taurasi has been stellar in her three games against the Aces this season, scoring 25, 28 and 33 points. Las Vegas also has not been able to stop Griner, who is averaging 20.7 points and 11 boards per game against the Aces this season.