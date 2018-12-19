Heat's Goran Dragic to undergo knee procedure, miss at least two months

Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic could be sidelined until after the All-Star break. (Getty Images)

Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his ailing right knee on Wednesday and miss at least the next two months of the season, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Shandel Richardson first reported that Dragic will have his knee scoped on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski followed with the timeline. The 32-year-old had his knee drained last month and has missed 12 of the Heat’s last 14 games with what the team dubbed a sore right knee.

Dragic is the team’s lone All-Star, earning his first trip to the game upon leading the Heat back to the playoffs last season. He has averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 14 games this season for a Heat team that owns an underwhelming 13-16 record and currently sits outside the East playoff picture. Dragic’s extended absence does nothing to improve their chances of returning to the playoffs.

The Heat have outscored opponents by 3.5 points per 100 possessions in the 408 minutes that Dragic has been on the floor this season and been outscored by 2.3 points per 100 possessions in the 989 minutes he’s been sidelined — the difference between a team operating well above or well below .500.

Without a traditional starting-caliber point guard behind Dragic, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has experimented with various lineups, injecting more wings and allowing Justise Winslow to pick up some of the playmaking slack. Winslow suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, but he hopes to return for Miami’s game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Whether that is a longer-term solution to steer the Heat into the All-Star break, when Dragic is reportedly hoping to return, remains in question. After being picked to comfortably make the playoffs by most prognosticators, the Heat have disappointed through the season’s first two months. They have often made second-half surges under Spoelstra, but the loss of Dragic might dig too deep a hole.

