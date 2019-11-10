Heat suspend Dion Waiters 10 games for 'very scary' gummy incident

Cassandra NegleyYahoo Sports Contributor
Miami Heat's Dion Waiters
Miami Heat's Dion Waiters faces another suspension already this season. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters has been suspended 10 games by the team after he took a gummy before boarding a team flight.

Waiters reportedly took a THC-infused gummy after the team’s 124-108 win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The team was en route to Los Angeles and he reportedly took it for stomach pain, but Waiters, 27, had a panic attack while on the plane. He received medical attention upon landing and did not play in Friday’s game.

On Sunday, the team announced Waiters’ punishment and called the debacle a “very scary situation” that could have ended a lot worse.

The NBA does not allow the use of THC. Waiters was given the gummy by a teammate, The Athletic reported, but he won’t say who supplied it.

Waiters had an earlier suspension due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” He reportedly had a disagreement with head coach Erik Spoelstra. He’s been active for only two games, but dressed for none.

He is in the third year of a four year, $52 million deal. ESPN reported Saturday it includes a clause that would result in a missed $1.2 million bonus if he misses three more games. It seems that money is now gone with a 10-game suspension ahead.

