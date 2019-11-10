Heat suspend Dion Waiters 10 games for 'very scary' gummy incident
The Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters has been suspended 10 games by the team after he took a gummy before boarding a team flight.
Waiters reportedly took a THC-infused gummy after the team’s 124-108 win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The team was en route to Los Angeles and he reportedly took it for stomach pain, but Waiters, 27, had a panic attack while on the plane. He received medical attention upon landing and did not play in Friday’s game.
On Sunday, the team announced Waiters’ punishment and called the debacle a “very scary situation” that could have ended a lot worse.
Heat statement on Waiters: pic.twitter.com/svlUdv44k8
— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 10, 2019
The NBA does not allow the use of THC. Waiters was given the gummy by a teammate, The Athletic reported, but he won’t say who supplied it.
The Heat believe Waiters was given the “gummy” by a teammate, but Waiters has been reluctant and has decided not to say who provided it, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters has had a tumultuous series of events with Miami this season.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2019
Waiters had an earlier suspension due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” He reportedly had a disagreement with head coach Erik Spoelstra. He’s been active for only two games, but dressed for none.
He is in the third year of a four year, $52 million deal. ESPN reported Saturday it includes a clause that would result in a missed $1.2 million bonus if he misses three more games. It seems that money is now gone with a 10-game suspension ahead.
More from Yahoo Sports: