Heat suspend Dion Waiters 10 games for 'very scary' gummy incident

Miami Heat's Dion Waiters faces another suspension already this season. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters has been suspended 10 games by the team after he took a gummy before boarding a team flight.

Waiters reportedly took a THC-infused gummy after the team’s 124-108 win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The team was en route to Los Angeles and he reportedly took it for stomach pain, but Waiters, 27, had a panic attack while on the plane. He received medical attention upon landing and did not play in Friday’s game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Sunday, the team announced Waiters’ punishment and called the debacle a “very scary situation” that could have ended a lot worse.

Heat statement on Waiters: pic.twitter.com/svlUdv44k8 — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 10, 2019

The NBA does not allow the use of THC. Waiters was given the gummy by a teammate, The Athletic reported, but he won’t say who supplied it.

The Heat believe Waiters was given the “gummy” by a teammate, but Waiters has been reluctant and has decided not to say who provided it, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters has had a tumultuous series of events with Miami this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2019

Waiters had an earlier suspension due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” He reportedly had a disagreement with head coach Erik Spoelstra. He’s been active for only two games, but dressed for none.

Story continues

He is in the third year of a four year, $52 million deal. ESPN reported Saturday it includes a clause that would result in a missed $1.2 million bonus if he misses three more games. It seems that money is now gone with a 10-game suspension ahead.

More from Yahoo Sports: