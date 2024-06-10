Heaton to link up with England squad for Euros

Tom Heaton, whose contract at Manchester United expires this month, is in discussions over a new deal [Getty Images]

Manchester United's Tom Heaton will join England’s Euro 2024 squad as a training goalkeeper.

The 38-year-old, whose last game for United was a Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest in February 2023, will support Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson during the tournament in Germany.

"Incredibly honoured to be asked by Gareth to join the squad," Heaton wrote on X.

"To get the call to go to a major tournament, to help in anyway I can and pass on my experience, is a proud moment. We have a great squad, I’m excited and can't wait to join the group."

Heaton won three England caps in 2016 and 2017.

He was a member of the squad at Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League finals.

England manager Gareth Southgate said: "Experience tells us that a tournament can put a lot of demand on our goalkeeping group.

"Tom will play an invaluable role on the training pitch supporting Jordan, Aaron and Dean.

"Off the field, as someone we all know well, he will add to the positive environment we are always looking to create."

Euro 2024 starts on 14 June, while England face Serbia in their opening game on 16 June.