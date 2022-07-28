Heather Dinich includes Texas in preseason bold predictions

Once again, Texas is a highlight of talking season. Heading into August, more and more people are predicting aspects of the college football season.

Among the predictions, Heather Dinich picked Utah to make the College Football Playoff. Utah is led by former Texas transfer Cam Rising, who is set to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation this year.

Elsewhere, Dinich predicted that Nick Saban would quell the trash talk between Alabama and Texas A&M with an emphatic victory over Jimbo Fisher.

Finally, Dinich said Texas could be the most improved team this year. Having won only five games last year, there is plenty of room to grow. The college football writer had the following to say about the Longhorns.

Texas, I think they are going to be the most improved team in the country. I am not saying that Texas is back. We’re gonna ditch that cliche. No, Texas is not back, but I say they win at least eight games.

Should they put it all together, Texas has the ability to compete with Nebraska and others for the biggest turnaround this season.