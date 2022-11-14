Heather Dinich announces top six teams ahead of Week 12
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.
Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the SEC East matchup.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Following Week 11 games, Heather Dinich announced her top six college football teams on ESPN. Dinich’s top six teams are listed below.
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
LSU
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports