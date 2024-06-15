Heather Arnett’s Passion and Love for the Game of Softball That Led to an Historic 2024 Season

PITTSBURG, KS — Pitt State’s Heather Arnett had one of the best seasons ever in program history. But more than that, Pitt State softball had one of their best seasons ever in over 25 years.

Pitt State Junior Outfielder Heather Arnett said, “We were historic. You know, we proved that we were historic. We set records. We we made history for Pitt State for wins. We held our first regional you know, we were Co-MIAA champs. I mean, there’s not much to say about this season, besides, it was a dream come true”.

Despite an unreal season with broken records and accolades, Arnett says, she’s never satisfied.

Arnett said, “Do better than I did the year before. That’s always my goal, but I can’t really focus on those because each year is a new year, so I’m not going to worry about it this next year. I think it’s pretty awesome that I set those records, even though I had no idea that I was even close to them”.

The years of hard work and dedication to become one of the best in the country has been driven by Heather’s passion and love for the game of softball that started early at a young age.

Arnett said, “I’ve loved it since I was a little kid. I knew at the age of 12 that I was going to go play college softball. I had that goal in mind, and my parents and my coaches and my family, they helped me achieve that goal. Going and staying after practice and taking ground balls. My parents and my little siblings, you know, they make a lot of sacrifices for me”.

And it’s those sacrifices her parents have made for Heather that has paid dividends in the player we see today.

Heather’s Dad Bart Arnett said, “Every time we put her in a situation that we didn’t know if it was too big, she always rose up and, she’s inspired me. From that time, She’s inspired me to be better. I mean, I look up to her”.

Heather’s Mom Micah Arnett said, “She has an incredible work ethic and mindset, and when, like he said, sometimes you get wrapped up in it. And I have to tell myself if Heather can handle the pressure and the situations, or sometimes she has haters that stand right there and yell at her when she’s in the box, if she can handle it with that kind of grace, so can I. So she has an incredible work ethic. She is an amazing softball player, but she’s a better person”.

You could say for this Frontenac alum, the journey has been memorable so far, but to Arnett, she and the Gorillas still have some more business to take care of.

Arnett said, “We set the roadway for a really long, really competitive season for Pitt State. Like I said, we’re a winning program now. We’re up there with one of the some of the top teams in the MIAA. You know, we don’t want just a regional, we want a super regional and a World Series. You know, we’re not done yet”.

Heather and the Gorillas will back to work on the field when school rolls around in August.

