Heath runs away from Licking Valley

HEATH — The Heath and Licking Valley football teams began matching big plays Friday, and, as the hot and steamy night wore on, there were cramps and some sluggishness by players on both sides.

But when it came time to put it away, the host Bulldogs made all the plays they needed to make on both sides of the ball.

Heath senior quarterback Brayden Bayles threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Bulldogs pulled away late for a 46-17 win over Licking Valley at Swank Field. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Heath in its series with Valley, dating to a win in 2016.

Heath's Brayden Bayles fights past Licking Valley's Evan Lohr and into the end zone for a touchdown during the host Bulldogs' 46-19 victory at Swank Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The Bulldogs (2-0) scored just before halftime to go up 27-10 at the intermission. The Panthers (0-2) cut it to a 10-point game early in the third quarter, but Heath slammed the door after that, scoring the game’s last three touchdowns to win going away.

“We started out hot, but a lot of guys got tired,” said Bayles, who was 9 of 17 passing for 177 yards and also rushed for 69 yards. “We came out in the third quarter and we were exhausted, but then we just somehow hit the switch. I don’t know what happened. But everybody bought in together. We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and we just had to do it.”

Heath had 305 yards total offense in the first half and outgained Valley 504-241 for the game. Heath coach Tim Ward said his team not only survived but thrived in this battle of attrition.

“We knew it was going to be a hot and humid night,” Ward said. “I think the compounded heat from all week long just kind of took a toll on guys on both sides of the field.”

Heath junior Connor Corbett carried 14 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and junior Jahki Royster added 70 yards rushing and a touchdown on five carries. Senior receivers Conner Toomey and Daylen McIntyre each caught TD passes for the Bulldogs.

"They made some great plays,” Valley coach Randy Baughman said. “They’ve got a couple playmakers there who are outstanding. The quarterback, that was as good a performance at quarterback that I’ve seen in a long time. Then, the running back, he made people miss. They are just two weapons there that we weren’t able to handle.”

Valley senior quarterback Hayden Rodgers was 5 of 17 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown and also carried 11 times for 66 yards. The Panthers played the game without standout receiver Kam Walker and lost starting lineman Matthew Lehman to injury in the second half.

Rodgers’ touchdown pass was a 65-yard strike to Jacob Wheeler on the game’s sixth play that put the Panthers ahead 7-0.

“They are a good team, and you know they will be well-coached,” Ward said. “They have good speed on the outside with Wheeler. That kid can move. He caught us off-guard early. We had to make a small adjustment and got that fixed. From that point on, we did pretty well.”

Heath's Jakhi Royster breaks into the open field on his way to the end zone during the host Bulldogs' 46-19 victory against Licking Valley at Swank Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Heath cut the lead to 7-6 two plays later as Bayles threw a 53-yard TD pass to Toomey. Corbett then ripped off a 44-yard TD run, and Bayles added the two-point conversion on a run as Heath surged ahead 14-7.

Heath muffed a punt, giving Valley possession at the Bulldogs’ 15-yard line. But the Heath defense held the line and forced Valley to settle for Wheeler’s 32-yard field goal that trimmed the lead to 14-10.

“The defense came up big to force a field goal there after that turnover deep in our territory,” Ward said.

Heath then drove 77 yards in 12 plays, getting a 37-yard pass from Bayles to Corbett. That set up Bayles’ 9-yard TD run where he ran threw several arm tackles and reversed field to put his team up 21-10.

Bayles was at his best again late in the half on a 10-play, 81-yard march. On this one, he rolled left and threw back to Toomey for a 42-yard gain. He also scrambled for 19 yards in the red zone before finding McIntyre on a 6-yard TD pass with just 4.4 seconds left in the first half to give the Bulldogs that 27-10 lead.

“Being able to experience that over the years and to be a four-year starter, it has helped,” Bayles said of his scramble plays. “I don’t get uncomfortable in those situations. I can stay relaxed and do my thing.”

Valley looked like it would make a game of it, cutting the lead to 27-17 on Trenton Markus' 1-yard TD run with 7:10 left in the third quarter.

“At halftime, I kind of questioned our effort a little bit,” Baughman said. “In the second half, the effort was good. They just executed pretty well.”

Heath answered with those scores on each of its next three possessions to put it away. Those came on a 2-yard run by Corbett, a 48-yard sprint by Royster and a 10-yard scamper by Bayles.

“Time and time again, we were able to make some huge plays when we needed them most,” Ward said.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Heath Bulldogs football runs away from Licking Valley