Heath Miller hired as head football coach at Virginia high school

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller has been out of the game for almost a decade, but he’ll now step back onto the gridiron as a high school head coach.

The St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia named Miller as the acting head coach for Saints Football in the 2024-25 season. Miller succeeds Joe Sandoe.

“I’m looking forward to leading the Saints Football program for the 2024 season. I hope to build off of the solid foundation that Coach Sandoe has worked tirelessly to build. It’s my goal to field a team that models the proper values on the field and off,” Miller said in a statement released on the school’s website.

Read more at steelersnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘We really want him to come home’: Wife of missing Beaver Co. man pleading for help Man charged after 2 dogs found dead in garbage bags, 50 animals removed from Butler County home Allegheny County double murder suspect found dead after being pulled over by police in West Virginia VIDEO: Loved ones grieving 70-year-old man murdered in Pittsburgh’s Hill District DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts