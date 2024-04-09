Heath Miller hired as head football coach at Virginia high school
Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller has been out of the game for almost a decade, but he’ll now step back onto the gridiron as a high school head coach.
The St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia named Miller as the acting head coach for Saints Football in the 2024-25 season. Miller succeeds Joe Sandoe.
“I’m looking forward to leading the Saints Football program for the 2024 season. I hope to build off of the solid foundation that Coach Sandoe has worked tirelessly to build. It’s my goal to field a team that models the proper values on the field and off,” Miller said in a statement released on the school’s website.
