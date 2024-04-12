Heath Hawks lead 10-6A baseball; Lady Jackets lead in softball

Apr. 12—Rockwall-Heath's Hawks were 20-7 heading into this week's District 10-6A play in baseball.

The Hawks, who were 6-0 in district play, won two non-district games last week, 5-3 over Celina and 4-2 over Southlake Carroll.

Heath beat Southlake Carroll in the ninth inning on a two-run homer by Westin Thompson.

Caleb Hoover, the winning pitcher, homered in the first inning for the Hawks. Hoover pitched two scoreless innings to claim the mound win.

Hoover and Brady Ladusau both pounded two hits to lead Heath at the plate.

Rockwall was 16-7-2 overall and 2-4 in District 10-6A play heading into this week.

The Jackets swept North Forney 2-0 and 2-1 in district play last week.

Landyn Locke picked up the mound win in the 2-1 victory, allowing eight hits and one run in seven innings. He fanned seven.

Mason Pate pounded three hits to lead Rockwall at the plate. Locke and Charles Mahaffey both drove in runs.

The Rockwall Lady Jackets lead the 10-6A girls softball standings with a 10-0 record after whipping North Forney 8-1 on Tuesday.

Rockwall pitchers Ainsley Pemberton and McKinley Mann limited North Forney to only five hits, while combining for 12 strikeouts. Pemberton fanned 11 in five innings.

Ava Wallace slugged two homers for Rockwall and drove in four runs. Laci Larsen drove in two runs and Chloe Phe scored three runs.

Rockwall-Heath is 5-5 in district softball after clubbing Mesquite 18-0 and Tyler Legacy 10-1.

Delaney Lopes, Savannah Crocker, Makenna Burleson, Taylor Scott, Kelsey Wathen and Grace Sandoval all pounded two hits for Heath against Legacy.

Burleson, who struck out six, was the winning pitcher.