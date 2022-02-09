Heath Farwell leaves Bills to become Jaguars special teams coordinator

The Buffalo Bills only just found a new offensive coordinator. Now they’ve got to find a someone else to guide their special teams unit.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Heath Farwell has left the Bills to become the Jacksonville Jaguars’ special teams coordinator. He held that same role with the Bills.

In 2021, the Bills ranked No. 8 in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings of special teams units. Each year, they are held in high regard, but Farwell leaves a sour taste in the mouths of many in western New York upon his departure.

In the Bills’ disaster finish against the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason, special teams played a huge role.

Kicker Tyler pass booted the ball out of the end zone for a touchback with 13 second remaining. That left enough time for the Chiefs to roll down the field and tie the game and eventually win it.

Following the season, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was clearly in no mood to discuss what went wrong in that special team moment.

Both following the game and during his end of season press conference, McDermott only cited “execution” as to what went wrong.

Farwell leaves might give us some idea of what might have went wrong in that pivotal moment.

