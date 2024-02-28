Heath denies Pleasant's upset bid in boys basketball first round

HEATH — Ben Mason admitted he did consider the worst-case scenario Tuesday.

The senior made sure that was a nightmare he and his Heath boys basketball teammates would not have to relive. Mason scored 8 of his 13 points, including two clinching free throws, in the fourth quarter of Heath's 50-46 victory against visiting Pleasant in a Division III first-round game.

"That thought's always in the back of your head, so you just have to put your head down and work as hard as you can to extend your season a couple more days and buy as much time as you can," Mason said. "Obviously at the end of the game there, you are a little tired. I think the fatigue just caught up with me, and I wasn't shooting with my legs fully. Once I realized that and got my legs under me, I was able to knock down a couple at the end to seal it."

No. 7 Heath (18-5) visits No. 6 Fairbanks (19-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers edged No. 8 Fredericktown 45-43 on a buzzer-beating 2-point jumper by Holtz Maine.

The Bulldogs first had to shake free from No. 11 Pleasant (12-11). Brayden Bayles' tie-breaking driving layup with a minute left gave Heath the lead for good at 46-44, and the Bulldogs were able to make just enough free throws from there.

"I think there was a little bit of maybe seeing ghosts from last year, and the thought of losing another game at home being a better seed is a really hard way to play basketball," said Heath coach Devin Fulk, whose team lost at home 51-41 to North Union in last season's first round. "We knew (Pleasant was) good. It wasn't like we didn't respect them or overlooked them. … Every time it felt like we seized some momentum, they just came down and made a shot. It was a really good game."

Pleasant led 14-12 after one quarter and 25-21 at halftime on the strength of four 3-pointers, including a trio from senior Carson King.

The Spartans, however, were depleted down the stretch. Already playing without star point guard Trey Booker because of injury since late January, they lost senior Nick Blubaugh to injury in the third quarter, and senior Wiley Smith fouled out with more than three minutes left.

"In the end, it came down to one or two more plays, and they made one or two more plays than we did," said Pleasant coach Ben Snively, whose team had junior Lathan McCants step off the bench and score 7 of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. "I don't know that anyone got up more than 3 or 4 points all night. It was just one of those situations where whoever had the ball last. We had a couple opportunities and didn't take advantage of them."

A mark of Heath during its run to a Licking County League-Cardinal Division championship was its balanced scoring, and sophomore Jordan Kaminsky, the team's assist leader, opened the game with five quick points and scored six quick points to open the third quarter and give the Bulldogs the lead. Junior Jaxon Duston, the Bulldogs' leading scorer followed suit, scoring 11 of his team-high 15 points in second half.

The Bulldogs never could let up as the Spartans kept coming. McCants' 3-point play off a driving layup tied the game at 44 with 1:19 left.

"We've struggled offensively outside of a couple games for the last month, month and a half," Fulk said. "We've still had really good balance, but sometimes there is just not a lot of scoring. We needed every ounce of it tonight. The way they can score the ball, it is impressive for guys that are (5-foot-9), 5-10, 5-11 to get isolated and make some of the shots they make. I was happy to see our offense respond."

Coming off its first winning season since 2019, Pleasant had high hopes. After losing Booker, a two-time All-Ohioan, in the first quarter of the 14th game, the Spartans had to scratch and claw to match their 12 wins from last winter.

The Spartans nearly did one better on Tuesday. Smith and King totaled 14 points apiece.

"I just told the kids how proud I was of them," Snively said. "We had four losses (since Booker's injury), and they were all to teams with 18 wins — Heath, Marion Harding, Shelby and River Valley. It's one of the prouder moments I have had as a coach of a group that loses their leading scorer and was still able to have other kids step up and kept battling and grinding."

It was cause for a sigh of relief for Heath. The Bulldogs now head on the road where they could feel most comfortable in a bracket that also includes No. 2 North Union and No. 3 Harvest Prep.

"At times, we tend to play better when we feel like we are the underdog," Fulk said. "When we don't feel like that, we for whatever reason tend to put this pressure on ourselves."

