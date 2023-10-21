Heath’s big-play bonanza overwhelms Johnstown in LCL-Cardinal title bout

HEATH — The Johnstown football team played its way into a winner-take-all game at Heath by physically dominating its opponents.

Heath, however, proved Friday it can play that way, too. The Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, setting the stage for highlight-reel plays from their skill players in a 54-21 victory at Swank Field to win the Licking County League-Cardinal Division championship.

“We have been working all year toward our future goals, and this week was the start. (Coach Tim Ward) said every game from here on out is for a championship,” senior lineman Hayden Woodward said. “We knew they were big on runs up the middle, and our defense hit them hard all game. We have been running the ball pretty well all year, and our offensive line, we have just matured so much in our pass game. We can give our guys so much time to just be athletic like they are.”

Heath (8-2, 5-0) won its third title in four seasons and extended its winning streak to six games. The Bulldogs are expected to be the No. 9 seed in Division V, Region 19 and travel to Portsmouth West next Friday, according to projections from Joe Eitel.

Heath trailed 8-7 for just :34, taking the lead for good on the final play of the first quarter. The Bulldogs later sandwiched halftime with four scores in six minutes to blow it open, taking it from 20-14 to 47-14 in the blink of an eye.

“We were struggling a little bit going three and out, but the defense came up with a big stop and we went down and scored,” said Heath senior quarterback Brayden Bayles, who ran for four TDs and threw for an additional two. “Our defense has our offense’s back, and our offense has our defense’s back. That’s the thing we have been focusing on all year.”

Johnstown (5-5, 4-1) had its four-game winning streak snapped, and the Johnnies also saw their Division IV playoff hopes vanquished in a deep Region 15. They would have comfortably qualified in two of the other three regions in Division IV.

Kaynen Lindsey finished a prolific senior season, running for 187 yards and scoring on runs of 27, 5 and 5 yards, the last of which came against the Heath backups, for the Johnnies. They, however, had a costly turnover on the final play of the first half when Heath freshmen Camden Stephens intercepted a downfield pass and returned it 74 yards for a score.

“We just knew we needed to make sure we took chances and opportunities whenever we possessed the ball to try to take it in and score,” Johnstown coach Mike Carter said. “We knew we were playing against a very explosive team, and we knew we had to try to get some things accomplished whenever we had the opportunity.”

After back-to-back three and outs to start the game, Bayles raced 65 yards on the first play of the Bulldogs’ third drive, which he later capped with a 16-yard TD run. He hit junior Josh Jones for 49 yards to set up junior Connor Corbett’s 6-yard TD run on the next drive, and he threw TD passes of 11 yards to senior Conner Toomey and 19 yards to senior Daylen McIntyre in the second quarter.

Bayles added TD runs of 40, 9 and 17 yards in the second half. Nearly all of his production on the ground came outside after inside fakes to Corbett as the Johnstown defense lost containment.

“It was obvious after last week Johnstown’s game plan was to stop Corbett, and when a team keys on one guy like that, it makes us so much more dangerous,” Ward said. “They can’t just key on one guy, and if they do, it’s going to cost them.”

