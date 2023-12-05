Heath’s Bayles leads All-Ohio Division V and IV football honorees

Brayden Bayles wrapped up an eye-popping career with the Heath football team, leading the Bulldogs to a Licking County League-Cardinal Division championship and a nine-win season, and the senior quarterback again has been rewarded for his accomplishments.

Bayles was named to the All-Ohio Division V first team Tuesday by the Ohio Preps Sportswriters Association.

Heath junior running back Connor Corbett and senior defensive lineman Daylen McIntyre were named to the second team, as were Utica senior receiver Gavin Chinn and Utica senior defensive lineman Dylan Cooperider.

Licking Valley senior kicker Jacob Wheeler was named to the second team in Division IV.

Valley senior quarterback Hayden Rodgers and junior linebacker Luke Conaway were named to the third team, as were Johnstown senior running back Kaynen Lindsey and Lakewood senior offensive lineman Keegan Jacks. Named to the honorable mention list were Valley senior offensive lineman Matthew Lehman, Johnstown junior offensive lineman Ben Rader and Lakewood senior defensive back Isaiah Mitchell.

Heath’s Brayden Bayles attempts to avoid a Lakewood defender during a game this season. Bayles received All-Ohio Division V recognition on Tuesday.

Bayles racked up 2,266 yards passing and 986 yards rushing, accounting for 48 touchdowns. Corbett ran for 1,337 yards and 16 TDs, and McIntyre made 75 tackles, including 19 for loss, and recovered two fumbles.

Chinn made 65 receptions for 739 yards and nine TDs for Utica. Cooperider returned from injury as a junior to anchor the defensive line, making 40 tackles, including six for loss.

Wheeler made 9 of 12 field goals, including a long 41 yards for the Panthers. Conaway made 89½ tackles, including four sacks, and Rodgers threw for 1,762 yards and ran for 537 yards, playing a part in 28 TDs behind a line, which included Lehman, who blocked at 89%.

Lindsey ran for 1,651 yards and 19 TDs to lead the Johnnies behind a line headed by Rader. Jacks, a four-year starter on both sides of the ball, graded out at 91% as a blocker despite playing at all three interior positions for the Lancers during his senior season, and Mitchell made 35 tackles and intercepted a pass while contributing in all three phases for the Lancers.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Heath’s Brayden Bayles leads All-Ohio Division V and IV football