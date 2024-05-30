Heath baseball beats Cincinnati Country Day, advances to regional final

FAIRBORN — The Heath baseball team scored in five consecutive innings Thursday to earn a 7-4 victory against Cincinnati Country Day at Wright State.

The Bulldogs, attempting to defend their regional crown, play Cincinnati Christian at 5 p.m. Friday back at Wright State. Cincinnati Christian beat Brookville 4-2 in the earlier semifinal.

Connor Corbett recorded three hits and scored a run out of the leadoff spot as six Bulldogs recorded a hit. Conner Toomey scored twice, and Wyatt Binckley drove in two with a squeeze bunt.

Binckley pitched into the seventh inning. Hayden Woodward got the final three outs.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Heath baseball beats Country Day, advances to OHSAA regional final