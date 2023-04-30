Heat wins Game 1 in New York over Knicks to take 1-0 series lead, steal home-court advantage

The playoff matchups of yesteryear between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks that built the rivalry were mostly hard-fought games that turned into instant classics. More than 20 years later, the Heat and Knicks are still producing memorable playoff moments.

Despite falling behind by as many as 12 points in the first half, the eighth-seeded Heat completed another comeback to escape with a 108-101 win over the fifth-seeded Knicks in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

With the win, the Heat stole home-court advantage and holds a 1-0 lead in the series. Miami is looking to become just the second No. 8 seed to make it to the conference finals since the current 16-team NBA playoff format was instituted for the 1983-84 season.

But there was a scary moment for the Heat even in the victory.

While driving into the paint and drawing a foul on Knicks guard Josh Hart with 5:05 left in the fourth quarter, Heat star Jimmy Butler rolled his right ankle and immediately grabbed it in pain. Butler remained on the court for a few minutes and the Heat was forced to call timeout before Butler limped very slowly back to the bench.

Butler was able to stay in the game, but the injury will be worth monitoring ahead of Game 2 as he limped around the court for the final few minutes of Game 1.

Butler ended Sunday’s win with a team-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 43 minutes. He shot 8 of 16 from the field and 9 of 11 from the foul line.

The Heat entered halftime facing a five-point deficit, but began the third quarter on a 24-11 run to pull ahead by eight points with 5:34 left in the period. Kevin Love’s elite outlet passing ability fueled the surge, finding Butler for three easy baskets in transition during the run.

The Heat led the rest of the way, as New York cut the deficit to three points with 4:53 remaining in the fourth quarter but Miami responded with a game-sealing 7-0 run to push its lead up to 10 with 2:53 to play.

The Knicks, which were playing without All-Star forward Julius Randle because of a sprained ankle, shot just 7 of 34 (20.6 percent) from three-point range in the loss.

The Heat didn’t have a great three-point shooting night, finishing 13 of 39 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc but still outscored the Knicks 39-21 from three-point range because of New York’s shooting struggles.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists and Knicks forward RJ Barrett recorded 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

But it wasn’t enough to overcome the Heat’s balanced effort that included another quality performance from Butler, 20 points and five assists from Gabe Vincent, 16 points and eight rebounds from Bam Adebayo and 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and four blocks from Kyle Lowry.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday in New York (7:30 p.m., TNT).