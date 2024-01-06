Advertisement

Heat vs Suns Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Suns defeated the Heat, 113-97. Grayson Allen recorded 31 points, a new career-high 9 3PM, and 4 rebounds for the Suns, with Bradley Beal adding 25 points and 9 assists in the victory. Bam Adebayo tallied 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat