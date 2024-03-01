Advertisement

Heat vs Nuggets Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Nuggets defeated the Heat, 103-97. Michael Porter Jr. recorded 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic adding 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists in the victory. Bam Adebayo tallied 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Heat