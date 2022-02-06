Heat vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (33-20) play against the Charlotte Hornets (25-25) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 5, 2022

Miami Heat 33, Charlotte Hornets 23 (Q2 09:20)

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Off-hand block 🖐#BAMDPOY pic.twitter.com/rB6nTsfa6e – 7:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

SKY MILES!

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/AxPPVBJYsz – 7:42 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

✈️✈️✈️

@Drpepper | @Miles Bridges pic.twitter.com/hrGW6UOlBV – 7:41 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Picking up the pace. pic.twitter.com/1U8ypZCxtu – 7:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🟣⚪️⚪️⚪️

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/9e5UtGmkVB – 7:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Trade deadline aside

Victor Oladipo return levels aside

This first quarter version of Bam Adebayo is what can take this team to a whole other level – 7:39 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first quarter: Heat 31, #Hornets 23 – 7:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam exits

Finishes off with a swat after perfect defense on Rozier

His defensive improvements: fivereasonssports.com/news/bam-adeba… – 7:38 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Caleb knew that pass was coming. Twin telepathy. pic.twitter.com/RH5NZgK1Qp – 7:37 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington just picked up his third foul … with 45.6 seconds left in the first quarter. Likely going to be a long rest for him. – 7:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Turnovers aside, Bam Adebayo has been super intentional tonight offensively

That’s so crucial – 7:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miamis only source of offense has been attack the mismatch

The Jimmy Butler offense

That’s kept them in it, but they’re going to have to take advantage of the open pockets in this next stretch – 7:30 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Welcome to The Jimmy Butler Show 🌟 pic.twitter.com/bz9HFF4NWZ – 7:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🆙, 🆙, and AWAY! ✈️

@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/V2bDq2gbZA – 7:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

It’s really a skill of Jimmy Butler to force the defender to foul

That dip in his forward shoulder just creates such a weird spot for the defender – 7:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Kelly Oubre. – 7:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

AirBNB: LaMelo to Miles for a right-handed alley-oop. – 7:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mason Plumlee sinks both free throws after drawing PJ Tucker’s second foul. Crowd gave him some love for it. – 7:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Yeah blitzing Kyle Lowry that far out is a choice

2 on 1 on backside with Bam and Jimmy

Only positive offensive possession so far though – 7:16 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Let’s ball out.

@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/Nuf4ljuQJR – 7:10 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Hornets PA announcer asks crowd to welcome back Caleb Martin, and they oblige. Opposes his twin brother Cody in regular season game for first time tonight. Heat with mechanisms to re-sign him this summer, but he obviously has made strong case for more than minimum deal. – 6:57 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Brotherly Love 💜

@cody_martin15 x @Caleb Martin

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/tdnr5Wz5vq – 6:57 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Welcome back to the Hive @Caleb Martin!

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/NDE1LFFQkr – 6:53 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Olapido continues doing a lot of courtwork multiple times a day. Yurtseven, Silva, Guy, Vic with post-shootaround 2 on 2 session this morning. He’s out here again now at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, with teammates in lockerroom, taking shot after shot with A. Carter assisting. – 6:48 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

NBA’s two-minute report says the review of Terry Rozier’s foul resulting in two free throws for Kevin Love was INCORRECT. Rozier’s foul occurred before the shot and he “makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.” – 6:45 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Back at it! 👊

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/fGEebEFIYb – 6:45 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Only other officiating mistake in the #Cavs–#Hornets last 2-minute report came with 12 seconds left. “Hayward hooks Okoro’s arm and Okoro responds by pulling Hayward during the rebound. The initial illegal contact by Hayward should have been whistled as a loose ball foul.” – 6:34 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Tucker playing for Heat, per team. So second straight game for starting group that hadn’t played collectively since Thanksgiving weekend – 6:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This is a Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler night if they want to win

Must control pace against this Charlotte team

Plus, I’m interested to see the defensive coverages Miami chooses to throw at this team oriented offense – 6:33 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

And we back. pic.twitter.com/Fbxc5ETZNV – 6:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/ORpQ5hi8Ia – 6:30 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

NBA last 2-minute report said #Cavs @Kevin Love should not have gotten game-winning free throws vs #Hornets. “The replay outcome is incorrect, as Rozier makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.” – 6:23 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

trading buckets 🎯 pic.twitter.com/QeIk10ChTj – 6:19 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

James Posey is a three-time NBA champion:

🏆 2006 Heat

🏆 2008 Celtics

🏆 2016 Cavaliers (as a coach)

In this article, @James_Posey41 wrote about what it takes to win an NBA title, while also comparing the three championship runs that he’s been part of: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ja… – 6:11 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

It’s a family affair. The Martin Twins squaring off. Caleb has played exceptionally well for the Heat. Another big game tonight. pic.twitter.com/D8n8I9VN0w – 6:04 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Morris wants to play, but Heat has medical concerns. Morris says late this afternoon that “both sides” are “concerned” but vows he will play this season: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:01 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

With now a 6th #NBAAllStar added to his resume we’re entering Hall-of-Fame territory for @Jimmy Butler 👀

@CoupNBA breaks down why this enters him into the convo, and a few other HEAT trends in the Notebook – 5:53 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsCHA INJURY UPDATE: Yurtseven has returned from health & safety protocols and will be available. Butler (toe) and Martin (Achilles) will also be available.

P.J. Tucker (knee) will warm up with the hope to play.

Strus (quad) and Silva (ineligible) have both been ruled out. – 5:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro:

“I was hoping that he was gonna be an All-Star.”

Talks about the injuries that have occurred for the ASG:

“But if there’s any others, I’m hoping that he will be selected.” – 5:35 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat’s Caleb Martin, back where it started tonight, recalls the key moment Spoelstra stared at him and what then happened. Another Heat developmental success story: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin available tonight

Max Strus is out

PJ Tucker still questionable

@5ReasonsSports – 5:27 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs MIA

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/SZUDbLxO7C – 5:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Coach JB is LIVE! #MIAvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM

Markieff Morris @Keefmorris

Also I have been cleared. That’s a fact to! – 4:22 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

There’s a few things about Duncan Robinson that we’re pretty sure you didn’t know… including his partial Hawaiian ethnicity 👀

A few more interesting tidbits and thoughts from the shooter himself ⬇️ – 4:07 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland is currently listed as questionable (back soreness) for tomorrow’s home game against Indiana.

Garland went through a light pregame workout, with some shooting, last night with assistant coach J.J. Outlaw in Charlotte. – 4:01 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland (back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s home game against Indiana. Garland went through a light pregame workout in Charlotte before last night’s game. – 3:57 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Congrats to our very own Malik Allen for being inducted into the Villanova Hall-of-Fame!

Allen played for 2 NCAA tourney teams and totaled 1,131 points from 1996-2000. He is 4th in program history with 191 blocks and 25th with 708 rebounds.

📸 Jerry Millevoi – @NovaAthletics pic.twitter.com/wnDuutzBcq – 2:43 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

January brought the heat 🔥

@wingstop || Hot Plays of the Month pic.twitter.com/Z7fVUQYPJS – 2:25 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Per multiple sources, Markieff Morris wants to play, but Heat has a serious medical concern, leaving his status this season very much in question: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🐝 vs 🔥

#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/xt9adTrEs2 – 1:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Taking a night off, so follow @ABLichtenstein tonight for your Heat-Hornets coverage. – 1:29 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

watching that whole cavs hornets sequence play out is a trip… imagine if that happened in front of 20k (including one william lou) at sba?? – 1:19 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Heat get their fourth look at LaMelo Ball #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:04 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

#NBACast returns on Monday for MIA/WAS at 7 ET!

Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBACast – 1:00 PM